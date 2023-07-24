Vicus Capital Sells 327 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after buying an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

