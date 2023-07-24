SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

