Vicus Capital Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vicus Capital grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

AVGO stock opened at $896.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $819.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.