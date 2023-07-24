Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

