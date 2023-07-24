Vicus Capital Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,783,823,000,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $47.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

