Vicus Capital Acquires 260 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.