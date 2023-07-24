Vicus Capital Purchases 944 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vicus Capital raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

VLO stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

