First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

