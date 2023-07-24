Vicus Capital Purchases 96 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $187.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.