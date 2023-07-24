China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China MeiDong Auto Trading Up 4.2 %
CMEIF opened at $1.25 on Monday. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
About China MeiDong Auto
