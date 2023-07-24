China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIFGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China MeiDong Auto Trading Up 4.2 %

CMEIF opened at $1.25 on Monday. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

