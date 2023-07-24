Vicus Capital Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.38 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.