10,030 Shares in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Vicus Capital owned about 0.22% of Inspire Global Hope ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLES opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

