Vicus Capital Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 190,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,928,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $89.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

