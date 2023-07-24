Vicus Capital Makes New $321,000 Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 129,491 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

LEMB opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

