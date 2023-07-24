Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhongsheng Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Zhongsheng Group Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $35.38 on Monday. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.
About Zhongsheng Group
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zhongsheng Group
- AI Over? Is Slowdown in ChatGPT Traffic a Sign of AI Fatigue?
- HubSpot Stock Enters Buy Zone Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- Autoliv Drives 10% on Blowout Q2; Chart Signals More Growth Ahead
- Is This Sector Setting Up For An Explosive Breakout?
- 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That Still Have Pricing Power
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.