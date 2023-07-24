Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,243 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CDW worth $53,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,008,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.85.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.