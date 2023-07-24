Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after buying an additional 312,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

