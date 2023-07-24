Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,358,000 after purchasing an additional 849,651 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

