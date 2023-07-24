Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Ryan Specialty worth $64,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 565,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 427,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $45.91 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,489,750 shares of company stock valued at $412,536,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.