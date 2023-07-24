Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 137,709 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Murphy USA worth $61,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 522.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 in the last ninety days. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $318.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.95 and a 200-day moving average of $274.60. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

