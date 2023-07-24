Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,508 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Principal Financial Group worth $53,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.29 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

