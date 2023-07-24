Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $64,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.48.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.