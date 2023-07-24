Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $115.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

