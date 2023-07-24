Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,108 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of LCI Industries worth $64,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in LCI Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 436.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 485,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

LCII stock opened at $128.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

LCI Industries Company Profile



LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

