Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,823 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.