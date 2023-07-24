Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

