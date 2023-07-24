Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

TFC opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

