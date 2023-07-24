Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Primerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $210.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $213.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

