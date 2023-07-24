Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Reduced by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 175.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Baxter International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 36.1% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Baxter International by 95.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $48.56 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -23.77%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

