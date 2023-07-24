Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $155.78 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

