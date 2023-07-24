Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.55.

EFC opened at $14.06 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -264.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

