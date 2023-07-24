Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ELV opened at $475.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.53. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
