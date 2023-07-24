Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $807.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $760.91 and a 200-day moving average of $727.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $816.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.