Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.