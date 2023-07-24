HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HP by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.