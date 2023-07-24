Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,314 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,647,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,724,715. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.