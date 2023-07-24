Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

