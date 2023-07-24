Amalgamated Bank Purchases 10,795 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 139.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.64.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $284.28 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $208.54 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.45. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

