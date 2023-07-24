Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Paylocity worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $222.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.40.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

