Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 417,030 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,510,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,032,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

