Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $233.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.53. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.30 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

