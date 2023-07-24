Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

