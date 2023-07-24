Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 101.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

