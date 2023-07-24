Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.19 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

