Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $264.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

