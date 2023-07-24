Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,133 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $215.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

