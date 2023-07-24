Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $46.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

