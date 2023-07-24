Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ES opened at $74.31 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

