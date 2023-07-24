Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPM opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $452.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

