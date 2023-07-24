Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Electromed during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electromed by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Electromed Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.50%.

About Electromed

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading

